Russia’s plans to boost gas supplies to Europe after November 8 still in force — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia has not changed its plans to supply gas to Europe after November 8, once its own gas storage facilities are filled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked if Moscow plans to increase gas supplies to Europe after November 8, he said:

"Russia complies with all obligations [on gas supplies], fulfills precisely and even in excess of these obligations. The trend set by Russian President [Vladimir Putin] in this regard remains in effect, of course." Peskov stressed that this is exactly what "the President was talking about."

In late October, Putin instructed Gazprom to increase supplies to the company's storage facilities in Europe, once the gas giant had completed a fuel injection into underground storage facilities in Russia. According to the Russian President, this will secure the possibility for Gazprom to meet its contractual obligations and create a more favorable situation on the EU energy market in general. The company’s CEO Alexey Miller, assured the President that Gazprom will fulfill this order.