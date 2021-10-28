Russia and ASEAN to organize joint business missions — plan of action

SINGAPORE, October 28. / TASS /. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia have agreed to establish mutual business missions, according to the Comprehensive plan of action (CPA) to implement the ASEAN and the Russia strategic partnership for 2021-2025, published on Thursday following the summit.

According to the document, the parties are going to "organize business missions between ASEAN Member States and Russia with a view to establishing direct business contacts and exchanging information on trade and investment opportunities." At the same time, they plan to hold "business summits, dialogues, investment symposiums," including the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the INNOPROM International Industrial Fair in Yekaterinburg and relevant business forums in ASEAN member states.

Furthermore, Russia and ASEAN member states intend to facilitate dialogue between specialized agencies and business circles in order to stimulate the inflow of foreign direct investment.

As it was noted, the sides will explore the possibility of strengthening partnerships in the field of entertainment and address the development of women’s role in the economy and ensure gender equality.

The ASEAN summit, as well as the talks between the association’s leaders and dialogue partners, kicked off on October 26 in Brunei. Apart from the ASEAN-Russia summit, the program included the ASEAN-Australia, ASEAN-India, ASEAN-China, ASEAN-US, ASEAN-Japan summits and ASEAN + 3 (China, Korea, Japan). Russia was declared as ASEAN Dialogue Partner in July 1996. In December 2005, the first Russia-ASEAN summit took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.