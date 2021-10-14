Kamchatka intends to abandon profitable projects in favor of environment

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Kamchatka Region will reject economically profitable projects which could harm the environment, Governor of Kamchatka Krai, Vladimir Solodov reported on Thursday at the plenary session of the conference on Sustainable Development and ESG Transformation (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance - TASS).

“We turned down the implementation of a project for the construction of a hydroelectric power plant on the Zhupanova River, turned down projects to build fishway at Lake Kronotskoye, and a whole range of other projects. We believe it is important to reject them absolutely when the environmental harm caused by them is greater than the benefits,” he said.

“In reality, we are already making a number of decisions not only about starting the most important strategic projects for us, but also about rejecting the implementation of a series of initiatives, which while they have an economic impact, their environmental damage and potential impact on our unique nature is incommensurable with the benefits,” Solodov noted.

The first Russian Open International Conference on Sustainable Development and ESG Transformation is being held on Thursday in Moscow’s MGIMO University as a part of the 13th Russian International Studies Association Convention (RISA) “Thirty Years of the New Russia’s Foreign Policy”.