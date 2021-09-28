Railway traffic in Guinea restored, operations are normal — Rusal

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The railway traffic in Guinea was restored and the Rusal’s company is operating normally, press service of the Russian aluminum producer told TASS on Tuesday.

"The railway traffic was reopened on Saturday, September 25. The company is operating normally," the press service said.

Guinea’s mass media reported on September 20 that two trains carrying Rusal’s bauxites had collided. In particular, the Guinee Matin news portal reported significant material damage inflicted as a result of the accident.

Rusal owns the Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia (CBK) and the Friguia bauxite and alumina plant in Guinea. The company is also implementing the project of developing the world’s largest bauxite deposit Dian-Dian.