Putin kicks off new investment projects in the Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched four new investment projects in the country’s Far East on Thursday, which are in the field of agriculture and the automotive industry. The head of state familiarized himself with them via an interactive presentation on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Let’s start!" the Russian leader said, marking the launch of the new investment endeavors.

Putin congratulated investors "on the right choice of location for these efforts and for capital investment."

"These are four projects, but in recent years there have already been thousands of such projects on a larger scale and a bit smaller," President Putin noted.

He promised that the government would continue to back all such undertakings.

"We will certainly continue to support all your efforts to build up the Far East, this will certainly benefit the development of the Far East and our entire vast country," the head of state emphasized.

About projects

One of the projects that was launched is a new workshop for machining spare parts at the Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus engine plant in Vladivostok. Over 4 bln rubles ($54.9 mln) have been invested, and the maximum annual capacity of the line will be up to 50,000 cylinder heads for Mazda SkyActiv-G engines.

As part of the Mikhailovsky ASEZ (Advanced Special Economic Zone), the operation of the Rusagro-Primorye pig-breeding cluster has gone into operation. The enterprise will be engaged in the high-tech production of fresh meat with supplies both to the domestic market and to the countries of Southeast Asia. Investments in the project amounted to 37.5 bln rubles ($515 mln).

Another resident of the Mikhailovsky ASEZ, NK Lotos, has opened a new greenhouse complex, which can grow more than 8,000 tonnes of vegetables per year. The plant covers 12 hectares, including 10 hectares of production blocks for growing tomato, cucumber and lettuce. In the future, the ASEZ resident will create a similar complex with an area of 17 hectares. As a result, the production volume will total 25,000 tonnes of products.

The research and production group of companies Arnika, within the framework of the EEF, launched the first high-tech production facility Cormbiosynthesis for the production of feed vitamins and protected amino acids. The enterprise has introduced both advanced foreign technologies and its own, developed in the R&D center in the Nadezhdinskaya ASEZ.

About EEF

