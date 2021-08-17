Russia to exclude field beans from 2014 response measures — ministry

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The subcommittee on customs and tariff regulation resolved at the meeting on Monday to exclude field beans from 2014 measures taken in response to sanctions against Russia, the Ministry of Economic Development said on Tuesday.

"The subcommittee on customs-tariff and non-tariff regulation made the decision on Monday, August 16, to exclude field beans (large-seeded and small-seeded) for sowing. The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision and the government of the Kaliningrad Region put forward the relevant initiative," the Ministry said.

"This crop also promotes the recovery of land fertility and their nitrogen enrichment, particularly for heavy clay and ash gray soil in Northwestern Russia," the Ministry noted.

The proposal was also approved to amend the government resolution providing for compulsory registration of off-exchange grain contracts at the exchange and complement it with the like measures for sunflower oil sales contract.

"This measure is introduced to form national exchange indicators and their further use for calculation of the export duty amount for these products (to be effective from September 1, 2021)," the Ministry noted.

Draft government regulations will be prepared shortly.