Gas pumping via Yamal-Europe pipeline down 33% compared to previous day

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Gas pumping via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline decreased by 33% early on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, according to data provided by the European gas transport operator Gascade.

Gas pumping via Yamal-Europe was down to around 1 mln cubic meters per hour from 08:00 to 9:00 am Moscow time compared to 1.5 mln cubic meters per hour on the previous day and Wednesday night, according to Gascade.

Gas pumping via the pipeline currently stands at the level right after the accident at Gazprom’s plant in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area. From 09:00 to 10:00 am Moscow time gas pumping via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline continued declining - to 0.85 mln cubic meters per hour.

Gas pumping via the Nord Stream also slightly decreased early on Wednesday - by 4%, to around 6.87 mln cubic meters per hour, according to the data provided by the operator of the gas pipeline.

Earlier reports said that Gazprom resumed feedstock supply to the Urengoy condensate pre-transportation preparation plant after August 5 accident. Gazprom’s Surgut condensate stabilization plant has also resumed accepting feedstock from the Urengoy plant and it is expected to start shipments of products to consumers shortly.

About the accident

On August 5 a fire broke out at the condensate pre-transportation preparation plant near Novy Urengoy in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, which was localized on the following day, with no casualties.

The plant, owned by Gazprom Pererabotka, is one of the main producers of high-quality petroleum derivatives in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area.

Following the accident at the plant gas pumping via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline dropped more than two-fold.