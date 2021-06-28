Transneft prevented contaminated oil ingress to pipeline system

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Transneft prevented contamination of the oil pipeline system with crude oil having the organochlorides content above the standard value, the Russian pipeline operator said on Thursday.

The excess organochloride content was found on June 23 as a result of testing samples taken at two oil quality measurement systems. Two main oil pipelines were halted, and customers received oil from tankfarms.

According to the Transneft’s estimate, crude oil with excess organochlorides content amounts to 350,000 tonnes. "Oil with the excess content of organochlorides was localized in tankfarms of Transneft-Privolga. There is no threat to contamination of the system and preparation for oil normalization process started. All consumers receive oil of proper quality," Transneft said.

Samara-Lopatino and Kuybyshev-Unecha-2 trunk oil pipelines resumed operations after manifolds flushing at Samara-1 and Samara-2 pump stations.