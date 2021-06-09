Cryptocurrencies to inevitably play important role in settlements — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Cryptocurrencies will be definitely used proactively in international settlements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"I think time will inevitably come when cryptocurrencies will play a very significant role, hold a very important segment in international settlements," the Minister said.

China is already developing its cryptocurrency, and Russia is also considering this issue, Lavrov added.

The Bank of Russia earlier announced plans to create a national cryptocurrency.