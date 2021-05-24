Russian air carriers fly normally over Belarus - regulator

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian air carriers are flying routinely via Belarus and to Belarus, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency reports on Monday.

"Flights of Russian airlines to Belarus and across its airspace are made in normal conditions in the context of available arrangements based on the bilateral air service agreement," the Agency says.

A Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing at Minsk International Airport on Sunday after a reported bomb threat. The plane landed safely and no bomb was found on board. Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus, was among the passengers. Protasevich, currently living in Lithuania and wanted in Belarus, was detained after the airplane had landed in the Belarusian capital. The plane left Minsk and continued on to Vilnius late on Sunday.