China National Petroleum Corporation: cooperation between Russia, China to keep growing

BOAO, April 21. /TASS/. China expects positive changes and intensification of the scale of cooperating with Russian in the oil and gas sphere, Chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation Dai Houliang says on Wednesday.

"Cooperation with Russia has always been an important component of China’s interaction in the energy sphere with other countries. Scales of our joint activity in this area are steadily growing. I am confident there will be growth in this year and in subsequent ones," Dai Houliang said during the Economic Forum for Asia in Boao.