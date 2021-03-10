Akkuyu nuclear power plant 4th reactor construction will begin in 2022 - Erdogan

"The ceremony for the construction of the 4th reactor of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will take place next year, and I hope that we [with Russian President Vladimir Putin] will take part in it. The construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is one of the symbols of Turkish-Russian cooperation. The power plant is a strategic step towards ensuring the security of Turkey's energy supply," Erdogan said.

ANKARA, March 10. / TASS /. The ceremony to start construction of the fourth power unit of Turkey's first Akkuyu NPP will take place in 2022, said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

According to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, Fatih Donmez, Akkuyu will be able to satisfy at least 10% of the country's electricity demand. He also said that thanks to the nuclear power plant "at least 4,000 jobs will be created." "Akkuyu NPP will produce electricity with zero emissions, which will be an important part in the field of green energy," Donmez said.

The construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant is taking place based of an intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia and Turkey in May 2010. A specially created company, Akkuyu Nukler, is responsible for the construction of the station, over 99% of which is owned by Rosatom. The Akkuyu power plant will consist of four power units with a capacity of 1200 MW each. After completion of construction, the station will generate about 35 bln kWh per year.

The construction of the first unit of the Akkuyu NPP began in April 2018, the second in June 2020. Rosatom has already handed over the documents for obtaining a license for the construction of the fourth and last block of the station to the Turkish regulatory authorities.

The first unit of the Akkuyu NPP is planned to be commissioned by the 100th anniversary of the republic, in 2023. Visiting Ankara in 2018, Putin noted that he would try to take part in the ceremony of commissioning the first Akkuyu power unit.