Bitcoin price reaches $40,000

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS /. Bitcoin during the trading session on Thursday grew by 8.5% and peaked at $ 40,000, according to data from the CoinDesk portal. Thus, the price of the cryptocurrency has renewed its historical maximum for the second time on Thursday.
Press review: Nagorno-Karabakh map redrawn and Russian-US ties unlikely to improve in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 30
Russia’s deputy ambassador to UN says OPCW is "unwell and needs treatment"
Dmitry Polyansky stressed that Russia "categorically condemns the use of chemical weapons regardless of who might be responsible for this and for this reason is interested to see the OPCW do its job right"
Sputnik V production in EU could only be possible with EMA certification
The effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine was 91.4% according to the analysis of data from the third final checkpoint in the third phase of clinical trials in Russia
Number of confirmed cases in Russia rises by 23,541 over day
The number of recovered coronavirus patients in Russia increased by 23,729 per day, it exceeded the number of detected cases for the first time since December 31
Serbian parliament speaker, interior minister receive Sputnik V vaccine
It is necessary to make sure that the use of a certain vaccine does not turn into political pressure, they said
Bolivia’s expert council recommends Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V
The experts refrained from recommending the vaccine from Pfizer for a number of reasons, including problems with creating proper conditions in which the vaccine should be kept in store
Sputnik V vaccine components arrived in Brazil - RDIF partner
Pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica received these components as part of the implementation of the technology transfer agreement and localization of Sputnik V vaccine production in Brazil
Lukashenko discusses Belarusian-Russian cooperation with Medvedev
Belarusian President and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council also discussed international issues
Hungarian PM says Russian coronavirus vaccine "good"
The Hungarian prime minister recalled that Hungary would receive millions of the vaccine doses from the Western pharmaceutical companies under the joint order with the EU, but the country was considering obtaining the vaccines developed in Russia, China and Israel
The Pope accepts resignation of head of Catholic Church in Belarus
The archbishop retires on January 3, 2021
Gold mine collapse in Russia’s Kamchatka leaves two dead
Five people were under the rubble, three of them escaped to the surface themselves
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction to resume in Danish waters January 15
The Danish Energy Agency has received a new schedule from Nord Stream 2 AG for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the kingdom's exclusive economic zone, which is a condition for the continuation of the project
Over 800,000 Russians have been vaccinated against coronavirus
Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that vaccination is in progress among Russian citizens over 60 years old
Russia ready to transfer Sputnik V technology to Ukraine - RDIF
RDIF ready to start testing Sputnik V - AstraZeneca combination vaccine in Ukraine
Four people died during violent protests in Washington DC
At least 14 law enforcers sustained injuries during the protests and two of them were hospitalized
Russian Defense Ministry expects S-500 air defense system to enter service in 2021
Serial deliveries of S-500 are scheduled to begin in 2025
Protesters in US charged Capitol, surrounded Senate chamber
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged protesters outside US Capitol to behave peacefully
Washington authorities impose curfew in light of protests and riots
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged protesters outside US Capitol to behave peacefully
OPEC+ agrees on oil production cuts for February and March
However, Russia, Kazakhstan will increase oil output. This increase will be offset by a proportional and voluntary production cut by Saudi Arabia
Russia’s coronavirus spread rate plunges to lowest level since this spring
The figure declined from 0.91 to 0.89, according to TASS estimates
Russia sees record low daily COVID-19 cases since mid-November
The growth rate in new cases slowed to 0.7%
US Congress approves Biden's victory in presidential election
Аccording to US Vice President Mike Pence, Joseph Biden received 306 votes, Donald Trump received 232 votes
Armenian president contracts COVID-19
Armen Sarkissian is spending the New Year holidays in London with his family
New coronavirus strain, first detected in UK, is found in 41 countries, territories
According to the WHO bulletin, from December 28 to January 3 the number of people infected with COVID-19 increased globally by 4,035,226
US Department of State orders its foreign diplomats to stop making social media posts
CNN pointed out that such steps are usually taken only in case of terrorist attacks and major natural disasters
US Senate resumes disrupted work in wake of protests in Washington DC
Vice President Mike Pence opened the resumed session of lawmakers from both political parties
Johnson declares new lockdown as cases surge
UK Prime Minister added that the lockdown would continue until the middle of February
West does not see Russia as equal partner: this is fracture point in relations - Peskov
Asked about "red lines" in international diplomacy, Russian presidential spokesman said that "experience shows there have remained no red lines at all"
Iran’s enrichment of uranium to 20% is departure from JCPOA - Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that Iran’s decision to resume uranium enrichment at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant was due to US pressure
Kiev’s statements on Sputnik V vaccine go against interests of Ukrainians - politician
Earlier Ukraine’s chief sanitary doctor Viktor Lyashko said that Ukraine would use "only those coronavirus vaccines that passed Phase 3 of clinical trials with success"
First newly-built Tu-160M to make maiden flight in 4th quarter of 2021
The decision to resume the production of the upgraded version of the Tu-160, the Tu-160M, was made in 2015
London court rules against Assange’s extradition to US over risk to his life and health
The judge acknowledged that WikiLeaks founder had autism spectrum disorder and suffered from depression and could commit suicide
Serbia to launch vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V on Jan. 5
According to State Secretary in the Health Ministry Mirsad Djerlek, Serbian citizens are showing a much greater interest in vaccination than expected
Protests in Belarus capital city continue into the new year
There have been no reports about detentions as of yet
London court refused to release Assange on bail
The defense of WikiLeaks founder intends to challenge the Court’s decision
Woman shot inside US Congress building dies of sustained wound
Additional details will be forthcoming, said a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department Dustin Sternbeck
Trump says he would transfer power, despite disagreeing with the election results
The US Senate and the House of Representatives of the US Congress at a joint meeting approved the victory of Democrat Joseph Biden in the presidential election
Russian ice hockey juniors lost semi-final game to Canadian team
The Canadian team will play its final with the winner in the game between the US and Finland, the Russian team will be the party to the bronze medal match
Serbian president congratulates Putin on Orthodox Christmas
Vucic also sent congratulations to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
Putin, Merkel discuss situation in Ukraine, implementation of Minsk accords
Russian President has had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor
