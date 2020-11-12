Ozon, Sber settle mutual claims

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The e-commerce platform Ozon and Sber have settled their differences and do not have mutual claims anymore under the agreement of intent, Ozon told TASS and Sber confirmed this statement.

"Ozon and Sber have settled differences related to the agreement of intent earlier made by and among the company and its major shareholders and Sberbank. Companies say disagreements have been fully settled; the parties have no more claims against each other in respect of any mutual commitments under the agreement of intent and related payments. Sber and Ozon continue developing cooperation in different areas," Ozon said.

"Differences have been fully settled. The parties have no more claims against each other in respect of any mutual commitments whatsoever under the agreement and in respect of related payments," the press service of Sber confirmed.