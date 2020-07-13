Moscow business average daily turnover up by more than 30% in June

MOSCOW, July 13. / TASS /. The average daily turnover of Moscow trade and service enterprises in June increased by 30.7% compared with the previous month, according to the statement published on the official web site of the Moscow mayor on Monday.

"The average daily turnover of trade and services enterprises in Moscow in June grew by 30.7% compared with the previous month and exceeded the figures for March by 6.8%," the Moscow Deputy Mayor on economic policy Vladimir Efimov is quoted in the statement.

According to Efimov, last week the revival of consumer demand continued. The turnover of trade and service enterprises from June 29 to July 5 increased by 10.4% compared to the week of March 23-29 and by 9.3% compared to the same week of 2019. "At the same time, the sectors that suffered the most from the pandemic in April and May are recovering at a faster pace: their total turnover growth amounted to almost 30%," Efimov emphasized.

The Minister of the Government of Moscow, the head Economic Policy and Development Department Kirill Purtov, said that compared with the period of March 23-29, the average daily turnover of the domestic services sector grew by 14%, private dentistry - by 26%, the media and printed production - by 29%; food services - by 61%, hospitality industry by 2.2-fold, and culture, sports and entertainment by more than four times.