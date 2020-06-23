Operations of half of Russian companies have been interrupted this year, says research

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Almost half of Russian companies have had to interrupt operations in 2020, according to an analytical research by PwC in Russia.

The research has been prepared by polling over 50 representatives of Russian companies from various sectors in February 2020.

The share of companies facing major interruptions in their operations rose in 2020 to 47% (to compare, 40% in 2019), according to the research.

Moreover, organizations with substantial industry-specific regulation, such as companies operating in the financial, oil and gas sectors and public authorities, more actively deal with anti-crisis management issues, analysts noted.

As many as 59% of Russian companies hold crisis exercises or introduce recovery plans. Enterprises that have managed to recover after a major incident shortly noted that the presence of developed recovery plans (25%) and formed recovery teams (25%) influences the speed of response.