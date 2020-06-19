Nornickel plans to build fish farm to restore fish population after fuel spill

KRASNOYARSK, June 19. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) will restore the fish population and will open a fish farm in northern Krasnoyarsk Region following the fuel spill at Norilsk’s thermal power plant in May, the company wrote on its Telegram channel.

"Nornickel will support fishing companies in the accident’s area: the money will be used to form a fund to support the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples, to restore the fish population and to build a fish farm," the company said. Another fish farm near Norilsk has been working for more than 30 years, the company added.

Over 21,000 cubic meters of petroleum products spilled at Thermal Power Plant No. 3 of the Norilsk and Taimyr Energy Company (part of the metals giant Norilsk Nickel) on May 29 after the concrete foundation of a fuel storage tank sank, causing the fuel facility’s collapse. The fuel spilled into the ground on an area of 180,000 square meters as well as into local rivers, contaminating the territory and causing damage to the environment.

A force of 679 specialists and 290 vehicles are involved in eliminating effects of the oil spill. A special group of the Marine Rescue Service from Murmansk, possessing experience of eliminating 50 oil spills in different parts of the world, was commissioned to participate in the operation. Booms are placed across the Ambarnaya River every day in order to prevent fuel from spreading further.