Nord Stream 2 appeals against decision of German regulator on Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project, Nord Stream 2 AG, appealed on June 15 against a decision of the Federal Network Agency of Germany with the Higher Regional Court of Dusseldorf, the company told TASS.

"Nord Stream 2 AG insists that the pipeline was completed on May 23, 2019, in terms of economic functionality. Based on the legal framework in force at that time, the company made an irrevocable investment of several billion euro long before the European Commission announced its plan to amend the Gas Directive," the operator said.