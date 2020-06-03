Brent oil price drops on news of disagreement within OPEC+

MOSCOW, June 3. / TASS /. The cost of futures for Brent crude oil delivery in August 2020 on the ICE exchange in London began to decline, and is currently trading at $ 38.86 per barrel, which is 1.8% lower than the closing level of the previous session, according to the trading platform data on Wednesday.

At the same time, during the trading session on June 3, Brent grew by 2.4% - up to $40.53 per barrel. WTI crude oil also went into the red zone and sank 0.9%, reaching $ 36.72 per barrel.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg announced that OPEC + ministers had disagreements over the implementation of the deal in May. The disagreement has affected the date of the next meeting, it isn't clear when it will take place - June 4 or June 10. According to the agency sources, Russia and Saudi Arabia are not satisfied with the level of fulfillment of obligations to reduce production. The date of the meeting will not be set until this issue is resolved, the agency reports.