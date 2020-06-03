Brent oil surpasses $40 per barrel first time after collapse of OPEC+ deal

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The price of futures contract for Brent crude oil with August delivery on London’s ICE increased by 1.31% and reached $40.09 per barrel on Wednesday.

The last time oil of this grade was worth more than $40 per barrel on March 6, when OPEC+ countries could not agree to extend oil output cuts at a meeting in Vienna. The next, oil prices collapsed to $33 per barrel.