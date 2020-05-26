Peugeot, Citroen, Opel production in Kaluga planned in one shift five days a week

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Kaluga-based PSMA Rus (a joint venture of Mitsubishi Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen) car plant will operate in one shift five days per week in coming three months, while no downsizing of the workforce is planned, Russia’s automotive and agricultural engineering and machinery trade union at the enterprise said in a statement with reference to production director Azat Khusnulin on Tuesday.

"As of today, no downsizing of plant personnel is planned. <…> The enterprise has a production plan for the next three months. One shift work is required five days a week to implement that production plan, which is why we plan to work in the current mode until the corporate vacation," the statement said.

The Kaluga-based Volkswagen car plant earlier shifted to a four-day work week and plans to cut workforce by around 300 people due to the crisis related to restrictive measures over the coronavirus infection spread. A representative of the Kaluga Region’s Labor and Social Policy Ministry confirmed that information to TASS.

PSMA Rus is a joint venture of Mitsubishi Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen operating in Kaluga since 2010. Production capacity of the enterprise allows making up to 125,000 cars per year. Particularly, the plant produces Peugeot 408, Citroen C4 Sedan and Mitsubishi Outlander.