Kaluga-based car plant PSMA Rus to resume work after pandemic-related suspension on May 13

TAMBOV, May 12. /TASS/. The Kaluga-based PSMA Rus (a joint venture of Mitsubishi Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen) car plant will resume operations on Wednesday, May 13, after an almost 1.5-month suspension, spokesperson of the enterprise Irina Berezina told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier reports said that the plant halted cars assembly starting April 1 due to the lack of components supplied from abroad over the coronavirus pandemic, whereas starting March 30 production was suspended due to President Vladimir Putin’s decree on days off.

"Tomorrow [on May 13] the enterprise will start working, currently preparations are underway for the launch," she said, adding that there would be one working shift at the facility, whereas later that pattern would be adjusted.

A joint venture of PSA Group (70%) and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (30%), PSMA Rus is a car production plant in Russia’s Kaluga Region. Currently the plant produces Peugeot 408, Citroen C4 Sedan, Opel Zafira, Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, as well as commercial vehicles Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy and passenger minibuses Citroen SpaceTourer and Peugeot Traveller. Production capacities of the enterprise (two assembly lines) allow making up to 125,000 cars per year.