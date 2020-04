MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry expects the federal budget’s shortfall in oil and gas will amount to 55.8 billion rubles ($726 mln) due to oil prices. This is according to a statement on the ministry’s website.

"The volume of lost federal budget oil and gas revenues caused by the gap between the base oil price and the actual price in April 2020 is expected to amount to 55.8 billion rubles," the ministry said in a statement.