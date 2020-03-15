US Commerce Department blacklisted two Russian companies

WASHINGTON, March 15. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce blacklisted Russian companies Avilon Ltd. and Technomar, according to the notice of the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) posted in the electronic database of the US Federal Register.

Companies were added to the sanction list because they "are acting on behalf of a listed entity in circumvention of licensing requirements by procuring U.S.-origin items for Technopole Company, which was added to the Entity List on September 7, 2016," according to the notice.

Avilon, one of the largest Russian car dealers, is not related to these companies, the company told TASS. "This refers to a company with a similar name, dealing with another kind of business. The Avilon automobile group is unrelated to this piece of news because it does not take part in export supplies to US companies," the press service of Avilon said.