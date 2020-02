Coronavirus-infected Russian national did not request evacuation from Japan — embassy

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Aeroflot will reduce the number of flights to China in view of the demand decline, according to the airline’s website.

"Aeroflot temporarily makes changes in the schedule of flights to China in connection with the lowering demand," the company said.

The Russian air carrier will reduce flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong by the end of March.