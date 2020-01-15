Ruble exchange rate, stock indexes barely respond to news of government resignation

MOSCOW, January 15. / TASS /. The ruble exchange rate during the trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange practically did not change after the announcement of the resignation of the Government of the Russian Federation. According to the data at 16:30 Moscow time, the dollar against the ruble strengthened to the level of closing of previous trades by 0.59% and amounted to 61.81 rubles, the euro rose by 0.71% - to 68.86 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange index fell 0.25% to 3121.81 points, while the RTS index fell 0.49% to 1597.17 points.

At 4:45 pm Moscow time, the ruble strengthened slightly against the US and European currencies. Thus, the dollar slowed its growth to 61.56 rubles, which is 0.18% higher than the closing level of the previous session, and the euro exchange rate to 68.63 rubles. (+ 0.38% to previous close level).

At the same time, the Moscow Exchange and RTS indexes continued to fall during the trading. At the peak of the decline, the Moscow Exchange index fell by 0.75%, to 3106.41 points, and the RTS index - by 1%, to 1588.73 points.

Today, January 15, 2020, the Government of Russia has resigned in its entirety.