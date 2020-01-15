Eurasian Economic Union and India negotiating free trade zone agreement, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. An agreement on establishing a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India is currently being negotiated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview to The Times of India.

"Currently, New Delhi and Moscow are vigorously working to prepare a new intergovernmental agreement on the mutual protection of investments, which will by far increase investor protection for both sides," Lavrov said. "The agreement on a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and India which is currently being negotiated should also contribute to this," he added.

The EAEU earlier signed agreements on establishing a free trade zone with Vietnam, Singapore and Serbia. A temporary agreement on establishing a free trade zone was also signed with Iran. Talks on establishing a free trade zone are underway with Egypt, Israel and Argentina.