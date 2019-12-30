Bulgaria ready to receive gas from TurkStream since January 1

"The delivery point of the Russian natural gas to the territory of Bulgaria will be changed by agreement with the Russian side from January 1. This will be the Strandja 2 point; gas will be supplied from the territory of Turkey. The financial analysis shows that receipt of gas from Turkey will make it possible to achieve annual savings of about 70 mln lev (about 35 mln euro) and reduce the price for consumers by approximately 5%. The required infrastructure is ready. The 11-km gas pipeline segment from the Turkish border to the Strandja 2 compressor station is filled with gas," Petkova said.

Construction of the Balkan Stream pipeline across the territory of Bulgaria is "in full swing," the minister added.