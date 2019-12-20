Putin says Russia strives to conclude gas transit agreement with Ukraine

ST. PETERSBURG, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Moscow will strive to conclude an agreement on gas transit with Ukraine.

Russia ready to look for solution of Ukrainian gas issue acceptable for all — Putin

"We will strive to do it, but they [the terms of agreement] should be mutually acceptable, and not create risks for both sides," Putin said.

On Friday, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov meets with the leader of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk in St. Petersburg. Putin joined the talks.