Russia ready to look for solution of Ukrainian gas issue acceptable for all — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to look for a solution of the Ukrainian gas issue suitable for everyone, although the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration Court in the gas dispute between Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine was political by nature, President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference on Thursday.

"I am confident as the lawyer by the basic education that this decision of the Stockholm Arbitration Court is political by nature, rather than legal. One of the justifications of the award will appear strange for those present here but it is interesting. One of the justifications of the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration Court sets forth, "in connection with severe economic situation in Ukraine." This is nonsense… However, the [court — TASS] decision is present; we should proceed from that. We will take it as a premise and will look for a solution suitable for everyone, including for Ukraine," he said.