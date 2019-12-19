Putin comments on Zelensky’s Minsk Agreements statement

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Revision of the Minsk Accords may bring about a stalemate situation in the east of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the customary year-end news conference when asked about the outlook for a settlement in Donbass and his attitude to Kiev’s latest statements on this score.

"There is nothing but the Minsk Accords," Putin said. "I find President Vladimir Zelensky’s statements following his departure from Paris that the Minsk Accords can be revised very worrisome."

He warned that if the existing agreements are revised, "the situation may end up in a stalemate."