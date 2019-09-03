Eastern Economic Forum to start on Wednesday

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4 to 6. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.

EEF is one of the largest international conferences hosted by Russia, held since 2015 accordin to the presidential decree.

Objectives and tasks of the Forum are to contribute to accelerated development of Russia’s Far East, give an expert estimate of its potential, broaden international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region, promote and demonstrated the investment appeal of the Far Eastern Federal District, Advance Development Territories and Vladivostok Free Port.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad are expected to attend the EEF.