Putin arrives in Vladivostok to take part in Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum and hols a series of meetings with foreign leaders.
Putin arrived in Vladivostok after an official visit to Mongolia on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the joint victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.
On September 4, the Russian leader will have talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before the talks, the two leaders will visit the Zvezda shipyards in the city of Bolshoi Kamen.
The Russian-Indian talks are expected to yield a number of documents. Thus, Putin and Modi will adopt a joint statement committing to paper the sides’ striving for closer ties, including closer foreign policy coordination.
On Wednesday evening, the two leaders will visit the Far Eastern Street exhibition to be followed by an informal tete-a-tete dinner.
On the same day, the Russian president will chair a meeting of the Russian State Council on issues of the national program for the development of the Far East.
On Thursday, September 5, Putin, along with other guests of the forum, namely Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum’s plenary session.
According to Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s speech will focus on issues of the Far East’s accelerated development. The Russian leader, in his words "will invite foreign investors to be more active in investing into joint projects with Russian businesses and will speak about Russia’s approaches to security and stability in the Asia Pacific region." He will also speak about the principles of free trade on the basis of WTO law and about inadmissibility of all sorts of sanctions that only hamper trade and economic cooperation.
On the sidelines of the forum, Putin will have talks with Abe, Mohamad, and Vice Premier of China’s State Council Hu Chunhua. Apart from that, according to Ushakov, Putin may have brief conversations with other foreign guests, for instance, FIFA President Gianni Infantino. On Thursday evening, Putin, Modi, Battulga and Abe are expected to attend a judo tournament in Vladivostok.
According to the Kremlin press service, Putin’s program for Friday, September 6, includes a meeting with public activists to discuss problems of the Far East’s development.
The fifth Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 4 through 6.