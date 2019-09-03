Putin arrives in Vladivostok to take part in Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum and hols a series of meetings with foreign leaders.

Putin arrived in Vladivostok after an official visit to Mongolia on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the joint victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.

On September 4, the Russian leader will have talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before the talks, the two leaders will visit the Zvezda shipyards in the city of Bolshoi Kamen.

The Russian-Indian talks are expected to yield a number of documents. Thus, Putin and Modi will adopt a joint statement committing to paper the sides’ striving for closer ties, including closer foreign policy coordination.

On Wednesday evening, the two leaders will visit the Far Eastern Street exhibition to be followed by an informal tete-a-tete dinner.

On the same day, the Russian president will chair a meeting of the Russian State Council on issues of the national program for the development of the Far East.

On Thursday, September 5, Putin, along with other guests of the forum, namely Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum’s plenary session.