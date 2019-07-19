Russian antimonopoly watchdog receives application of Yandex.Taxi for Vezet deal

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia received an application from Yandex.Taxi for the transaction on the acquisition of assets of Vezet group of companies, the authority told TASS on Friday.

"The application has been received; it will be considered in the manner prescribed by law," the regulator said.

Earlier, Yandex.Taxi announced the acquisition of call centers and software of Vezet taxi aggregator working in 123 Russian cities. Current shareholders of Vezet will receive up to 3.6% of shares in Yandex.Taxi and up to $71.5 mln on condition of successful delivery of key targets for operating and other indicators. The deal is expected to be closed by the year-end.