Shipbuilders to deliver Project 22160 patrol ship Viktor Veliky to Russian Navy this year

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Shipbuilders will deliver the Project 22160 patrol ship Viktor Veliky to the Russian Navy this year, Head of the Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation Renat Mistakhov told TASS on Thursday.

"Everything proceeds according to plan and the ship will be delivered this year. The ship has already arrived [in the Baltic Sea]. It is preparing for all necessary tests," the chief executive said.

The patrol ship Viktor Veliky will undergo shipbuilders’ and state trials in the third and fourth quarters of this year, Mistakhov said.

"We reported to the Navy commander-in-chief on the Viktor Veliky on August 12. Although this is a patrol ship with not very strong armament, it can be taken as the basis and outfitted with armament. We repeatedly told the customer about that," he said.

The Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation has built four and is constructing two Project 22160 ships.

Project 22160 blue-water patrol ships are the first Russian ships based on the modular armament concept.