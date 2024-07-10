Russia’s Piranha FPV drone, fixed-wing drones work together in special military operation

YUKATERINBURG, July 10. /TASS/. Piranha kamikaze drones and fixed-wing drones started to be used together in the special military operation, a representative of the Simbirsk Design Bureau, which produces the kamikaze drone, told TASS.

"A fixed-wing UAV can simultaneously carry our drones, drop them and work as a repeater, meaning the signal goes to it and then from it to the drones. Because fixed-wing drones have the flight range of 50 kilometers or more, the range of application increases manyfold. Plus the fixed-wing drone flies high, making itself unreachable to many radars, and even more so to electronic warfare systems. This symbiosis is already at work in the area of the special military operation," he said on the sidelines of the Innoprom-2024 business exhibition.