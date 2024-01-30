Russian brigade takes one of key strongholds of Ukrainian army in South Donetsk area

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Assault groups of the 155th Separate Marine Guards Brigade of the Pacific Fleet seized one of the key strongholds of the Ukrainian armed forces in the southern Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The assault groups of the Marine Corps of the Pacific Fleet advanced in vehicles towards the enemy’s fortified positions in the forest belt, on the approaches to which a fierce battle ensued. The marines attacked the enemy simultaneously in several directions and during the combat occupied one of the key strongholds of the enemy’s defense, which allowed Russian military personnel improve their position and gain a foothold at the prevailing heights," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the actions of the assault groups from the air were coordinated by drone crews. During the assault, the marines killed up to ten Ukrainian armed forces personnel.