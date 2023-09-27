Almost each Russian defense enterprise faced with hacker attacks 2022 — expert

KRASNOYARSK, September 27. /TASS/. Almost each enterprise of Russia’s defense-industrial complex has faced hacker attacks since 2022, Dmitry Shevtsov, the head of a department at Russia's Federal Service for Technical and Export Control, has said.

"Almost every organization [of the defense-industrial complex] since 2022 has faced DDoS attacks aimed <...> at stopping the operation of websites that host publicly available enterprise resources, as well as at upsetting certain information and automated control systems that are directly related to the use of the Internet," Shevtsov said at the plenary session of the forum on the digitalization of the defense-industrial complex.

He emphasized that such attacks were a daily occurrence.

"This forces us, enterprises to be more attentive in choosing service providers, as well as to take additional measures to protect information," Shevtsov added.

The 12th forum on the digitalization of the Russian defense-industrial complex is being held for the first time east of the Urals mountains, in Krasnoyarsk. More than a thousand delegates - representatives of IT companies and defense-industrial enterprises from different regions of Russia - have gathered for the event.