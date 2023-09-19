Rosoboronexport offers over 90 models of small arms for export — company

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec state corporation) can offer its partners more than 90 models of small arms that fully meet the demand from any army and special operations units, the press service of the Russian state arms export agency told reporters. The statement was issued on the occasion of the Gunsmith's Day, which is marked in Russia on September 19.

"Over the past 5 years, Russian arms manufacturers have significantly expanded the range of their products. Rapid development of design-and-engineering competencies is due to a high level of competition in the global market, market diversification into narrower segments, production management optimization, as well as the emergence of new players in the national arms market. Thanks to this, today Rosoboronexport can offer its partners more than 90 models of small arms that fully meet the demand from any army and special operations units," said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.

Mikheev noted that Rosoboronexport offers foreign customers small arms systems suitable for the most challenging combat and special missions. They include a wide range of day, night, thermal imaging and holographic scopes manufactured by Shvabe, a Rostec subsidiary, Infratech and Dedal, as well as a range of Russian-made sniper, armor-piercing, armor-piercing incendiary and tracer ammunition.

The head of the company stressed that many models of small arms presented by Rosoboronexport on the world market have already been tested in real conditions and improved by manufacturers with regard to feedback directly from the battlefield. "They meet the requirements of modern combat operations in terms of performance, operational characteristics and ergonomics to the maximum extent possible," Alexander Mikheev said.

"At the same time, Russian manufacturers continue to expand the range of their models. One of the new products from Kalashnikov Group will be unveiled by Rosoboronexport at Dubai AirShow in November 2023," the company’s CEO added.