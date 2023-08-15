West ignores Russia’s warning weapons supplied to Kiev may spread — Lavrov

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The Western countries ignore all sobering signals from Russia about the risk the weapons being supplied to Kiev may spread around the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"Today the United States and NATO as well as the European Union for the sake of saving their own geopolitical project of containing Russia and splitting the Russian world are pumping ever more sophisticated weapons into Ukraine, thus fueling the conflict and provoking uncontrolled spread [of weapons] around the world," Lavrov said.

"All of our sobering signals are being ignored or grossly distorted for propaganda purposes," he emphasized. "Quite a few facts illustrating this have been presented. [The West] is irresponsibly and significantly increasing the threat of a direct military clash between nuclear powers."

At the same time, Lavrov remarked, it is obvious that "the attempt to break Russia with the hands of Ukrainian Nazis is an element of the strategic policy of reanimating the unipolar world order."

"The same aim is being pursued in other regions, where any dissent becomes a target for threats and blackmail with the aim to remove obstacles in the way of Washington's hegemonic plans," Lavrov concluded.