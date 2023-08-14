Rosoboronexport signs contract worth over $500 million on the first day of Army-2023

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 14. /TASS/. On the first day of the Army-2023 forum, Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport signed a contract with a foreign partner to the tune of more than $500 million, the company’s CEO Alexander Mikheyev said on Monday.

"The work of Rosoboronexport at the Army-2023 forum on August 14 began with the signing of a major contract with a foreign partner. The total amount of the signed contract exceeded $500 million," Mikheyev said, reporting to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu at the forum.

According to him, in 2022, at the Army forum, Rosoboronexport signed contracts worth more than $400 million.

Mikheyev also said that in previous years the company signed contract documents totaling more than $3 billion as part of the Army forum.

"And a serious groundwork has been created for signing new contracts," he added.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program. The forum has been organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.