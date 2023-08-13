Russian forces thwart Ukraine’s attempt to build pontoon crossing near Urozhainoye

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup East have destroyed a pontoon crossing Ukrainian troops were trying to build across the River Mokrye Yaly near the settlement of Urozhainoye, the battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian troops’ attempt to build a pontoon crossing across the River Mokrye Yaly was thwarted west of Urozhainoye. The pontoons were destroyed by artillery fire. Apart from that, artillery units hit a stronghold of nationalists near Makarovka and an observation post of militants north of Priyutnoye," he said in a video that was posted on the Russian defense ministry’s Telegram channel.

According to Chekhov, the battlegroup’s forward units, backed by artillery and aviation, hit Ukrainian army units, which continue attempts at attacking near Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye. The enemy is sustaining losses.

Apart from that, in his words, Russian artillery units wiped out a US-made counterbattery radar station northwest of Novodoentsky. A Ukrainian anti-tank missile system was destroyed by a bomb dropped from a drone near Novomikhailovka. The battlegroup’s aircraft hit areas of the deployment of Ukrainian manpower near Oktyabr and Staromayorsky.