Russia’s foreign intel chief says Poland considering troops deployment in Western Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Poland could take control of western parts of Ukraine by deploying its troops there, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said at a meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin held with the permanent members of the Security Council.

Naryshkin said the Foreign Intelligence Service had obtained information suggesting the West is starting to realize "Ukraine's defeat is only a matter of time."

"Given that, the Polish leadership is getting more determined to impose its control in the western territories of Ukraine, in its western regions, by deploying its troops there," the official said. "One option that is planned is to formalize this step as the fulfillment of allied obligations as part of the Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian security initiative - the so-called Lublin Triangle."

According to the official, Russia sees "that there are plans, in connection with this, to significantly increase the personnel of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian all-arms brigade, which operates under the auspices of this so-called Lublin Triangle."

"It seems to us that these rather dangerous plans of the Polish leadership should be closely watched," Naryshkin said.