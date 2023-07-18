US to announce military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.3 bln — Reuters

WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. The US authorities will announce yet another military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.3 billion in the upcoming days, Reuters reported Tuesday.

According to unnamed US official cited by Reuters, Washington plans to ship Vampire anti-drone systems, Switchblade loitering munitions and Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones to Kiev, among other things. The US also plans to ship other types of munitions and anti-drone systems.

The US will procure the mentioned equipment from producers or partners for subsequent shipment to Ukraine. According to Reuters’ sources, the content of the aid package could be changed.