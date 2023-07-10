Kiev seeking to put pressure on everyone regarding NATO membership — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Ukraine is trying to put pressure on NATO countries in order to get an invitation to join the alliance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We know that the alliance’s member states are engaged in very lively discussions, particularly because NATO will hold a summit soon, and there are different views on the issue. We know that the Kiev regime is trying to put pressure on everyone in various ways to make sure that as many countries as possible show solidarity on the matter ahead of the summit," he stressed.

"You must be aware of Russia’s absolutely clear and consistent position that Ukraine’s NATO membership will have highly negative consequences for the already half-ruined European security architecture, and will also be an ultimate danger and threat to our country, which will require quite a clear and strong response from us," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On July 11-12, the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius will host a NATO summit, which will also involve the heads of state and government of Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan.