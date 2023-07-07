Some countries trying to cause problems for Russia, but they will fail — Putin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia will cope with the difficulties that certain countries are trying to create for it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Today, we are going to focus on the measures that we are taking and must take to address the difficulties which certain countries are creating for Russia. Until now, they have failed to do anything sensible in terms of achieving the goals they set in relation to Russia. I am convinced they will never succeed," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

The president pointed out that "we need to be aware of what is going on."

"So let’s discuss all these issues," Putin added, after which he asked Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to deliver a speech.

The regular meeting was also attended by Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.