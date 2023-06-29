Kremlin spokesman refers questions about General Surovikin to Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has referred questions about Sergey Surovikin, a deputy commander of the Russian joint group of forces, to the Defense Ministry.

"Unfortunately, not," he said, when asked to comment on the situation around Surovikin, including reports about his resignation. "I recommend that you ask the Defense Ministry. It’s the ministry’s prerogative."

When asked whether Putin continued to trust the general, Peskov said, "He (Putin - TASS) is the commander-in-chief and he works with the defense minister and the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. With respect to departments within the ministry, I’m referring you to the ministry."

The spokesman declined to say anything on Surovikin’s whereabouts.

"I don’t have anything to add to what I have already said," he stated.