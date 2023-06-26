Russian military instructors to continue working in Central African Republic — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Several hundred of Russian servicemen working in the Central African Republic (CAR) as instructors will continue their missing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for RT Monday.

"Governments if the CAR and Mali stay in official contact with our authorities," he noted. "Under their request, several hundred servicemen work - in the CAR, for example - as instructors, and this work will, of course, continue."

The foreign minister noted that the CAR and Mali are countries that officially contacted the Wagner PMC "with a request to ensure security of the authorities." According to the minster this proposal came on the governmental level "at a stage when the French and other Euopreans were simply abandoning both the CAR and Mali, removing their counter-terrorist contingents, shutting down their military bases that were supposed to augment the counter-terrorism operations, and simply left them face to face with bandits."

The minister also called to take reports in US mass media regarding the panic that allegedly engulfed the CAR and the rest of Africa over the recent events in Russia, with skepticism.

"I insistently recommend to take into consideration whom these websites work for, and how unimportant it is for them to carry facts compared to their desire to please their management, those who define the ideology and practical actions of the collective West," he underscored.