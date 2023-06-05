Ukrainian intelligence denies using Belgian weapons on Russian territory

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate believes that all questions regarding Kiev using Belgian-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory should go to the "Russian volunteer corps" militia and the "Freedom of Russia" legion (deemed terrorist, outlawed in Russia), Directorate representative Andrey Yusov said, commenting on Belgium’s investigation into its weapons being used for attacks on Russian territory.

According to Yusov, these militias that fight on Kiev’s side, allegedly act autonomously.

"As far as we know, they have already commented on this. In particular, in regards to captured and recouped weapons or vehicles. As for other weapons, I believe that the Defense Ministry will comment on them accordingly," he said, according to Ukrainian media.

On Sunday, Belgium’s Le Soir reported citing its sources that Belgian authorities will soon file an inquiry with Kiev, demanding explanations over the fact of Belgian-made weapons being used during an attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region. According to the report, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder and Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib underscored that weapons shipped to Kiev were not authorized for use by third persons or on the territory of the Russian Federation.

On Monday, Belgian Prime Minister said in an interview with Radio 1 that weapons shipped by the country to Ukraine can only be used for defense and underscored that Brussels took reports of these weapons being used in the Belgorod Region "seriously."