Ukrainian military fires 84 shells on border checkpoint in Belgorod Region, says governor

BELGOROD, May 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired 84 shells on the border checkpoint in the settlement of Kozinka in the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod Region, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

"Most of all shells (84) were fired against the border checkpoint in the settlement of Kozinka, as a result of which fire broke out on the territory," the governor wrote in his daily report of shelling on his Telegram channel.

On May 24, a group of journalists came under the Ukrainian army’s fire during their work at the Graivoron checkpoint in the village of Kozinka, with no one hurt in the shelling. From this checkpoint, Russian forces pushed out a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group that had infiltrated into the Belgorod Region on May 22.

According to the latest data, 13 civilians were wounded and an elderly woman died during the evacuation as a result of the Ukrainian subversive group’s incursion into the Belgorod Region. Also, a local resident who served in a territorial defense unit died in the attack.